Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.77. 18,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,704. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.