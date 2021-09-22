Darktrace (LON:DARK) Hits New 52-Week High at $928.58

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 928.58 ($12.13) and last traded at GBX 920.92 ($12.03), with a volume of 403537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901.50 ($11.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.92.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.