Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.81

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.81 and last traded at $147.47, with a volume of 14506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,804 shares of company stock valued at $198,981,699. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 77.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.5% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,055,000 after buying an additional 118,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.