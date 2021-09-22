David Smith Sells 2,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Stock

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

TSE:PVG opened at C$12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -67.74. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.92.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.50.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

