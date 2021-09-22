David Smith Sells 2,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Stock

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.
TSE:PVG opened at C$12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -67.74. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.92.
Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
