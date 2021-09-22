DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $736,931.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00171625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00114182 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.40 or 0.07009439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.57 or 0.99917864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00793732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,914,854 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

