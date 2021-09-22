DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Cap of $11.79 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $311,930.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFiner

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

