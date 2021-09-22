Delphy Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $119,541.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00053890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00125353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

