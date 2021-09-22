Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $67.60 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises 1.7% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Carter’s worth $67,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,047. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.