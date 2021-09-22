Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 22nd (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DSGN) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Design Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

DSGN opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

