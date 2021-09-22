Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 327,276 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,643,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $220,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

