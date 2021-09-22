Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of AON worth $188,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,328,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $290.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $295.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

