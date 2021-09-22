Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,605 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $177,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.46 and a 200-day moving average of $452.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

