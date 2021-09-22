Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of General Mills worth $194,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

