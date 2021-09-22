Deutsche Bank AG Has $268.75 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,537 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,761 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $268,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,903.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,511 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.