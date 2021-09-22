Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

DLAKY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 87,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

