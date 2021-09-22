DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. DexCom reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $553.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.45. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $567.81. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,997 shares of company stock valued at $20,240,892. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.