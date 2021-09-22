DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $800,239.08 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $800,239.08 and approximately $43,493.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $106.70 or 0.00250788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00070590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00168773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00110812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.26 or 0.06887386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,598.17 or 1.00124345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00779093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

