Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock worth $1,283,483. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,469,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

