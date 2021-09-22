DigitalBits Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $420.70 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00395260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.20 or 0.00980982 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

