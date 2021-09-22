Digitex (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0027

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Digitex has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $281,821.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00128038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.