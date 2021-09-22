Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $210.58

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.58 and last traded at $210.39, with a volume of 5822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

