Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

