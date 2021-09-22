Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 4.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Discovery by 1,280.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,746 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 178,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.