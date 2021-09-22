Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Trading Down 1.6%

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.74). 3,414,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 858% from the average session volume of 356,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.30 ($1.77).

DC has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 131.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

In related news, insider Tony DeNunzio purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £97,600 ($127,515.02). Also, insider Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of Dixons Carphone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

