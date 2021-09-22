DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $37.35. DMC Global shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DMC Global by 190.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the period.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
