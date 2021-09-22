DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $37.35. DMC Global shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $672.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after buying an additional 112,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DMC Global by 190.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the period.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

