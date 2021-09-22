DREP [old] (DREP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00131352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.