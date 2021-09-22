Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE DPG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 132,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

