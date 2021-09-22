Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €53.00 ($62.35) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.70 ($51.41).

Shares of ETR DUE traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.36 ($46.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

