Dusk Network Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $51.84 million and $1.98 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00126904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045995 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

