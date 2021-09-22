DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

