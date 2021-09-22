Dynatronics (DYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Dynatronics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

