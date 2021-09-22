e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $102.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00367357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,674 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,412 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

