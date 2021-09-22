Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,436 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Columbia Banking System worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 137.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 83.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.