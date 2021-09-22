Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 110,113 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,113 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 10.82% of FAST Acquisition worth $31,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,005,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $23,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,457,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FST stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,097,251 shares of company stock valued at $13,550,137. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

