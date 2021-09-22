Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $36.05 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $14,584,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

