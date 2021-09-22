Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $41.15 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Plug Power worth $41,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Plug Power stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.