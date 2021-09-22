Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $45.22 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,614 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 851.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 214,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $388,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $198,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,187,567 shares of company stock valued at $70,048,497 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.