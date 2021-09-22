Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,113 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 378,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 276,934 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

