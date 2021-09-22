Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 141,955 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,955 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of SelectQuote worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of SLQT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.