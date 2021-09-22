Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 298,591 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.83 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $306,152.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $9,080,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,693. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.