EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $4.85 on Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00011137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $1.04 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00130524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045848 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.