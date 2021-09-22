Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

