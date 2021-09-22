Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ECHO. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

