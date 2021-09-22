EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $874,604.80 and $22,623.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00128093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00046228 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

