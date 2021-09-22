Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 5,011 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in 3M by 62.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $179.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.