Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.53 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $337.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.