Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $184.78 and a 12 month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.