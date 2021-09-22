Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $433.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

