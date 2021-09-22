Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 21,900 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

