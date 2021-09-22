Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 33,118 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,118 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.85 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

